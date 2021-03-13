Saturday, 13 March 2021

Hundreds finally get to celebrate graduation

    Hundreds of University of Otago graduates finally got to parade down George St to celebrate their qualifications after various issues resulted in cancellations last year.

    About 220 people will graduate from the University of Otago in person at a special acknowledgement ceremony at the Dunedin Town Hall at 1pm today.

    They have already graduated in absentia, but could not graduate in person earlier, after all the formal ‘‘in person’’ graduation events at the town hall were cancelled last year, either because of Covid-19 alert level restrictions or because of security issues last December after a threat was made.

    It will be vice-chancellor Prof Harlene Hayne’s last such ceremony at Otago for the foreseeable future, as she leaves on Friday next week to take up a position as vice-chancellor of Curtin University, in Perth, Western Australia.

