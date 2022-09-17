Maori scholar receives top award

University of Otago Maori legal scholar Professor Jacinta Ruru has won the university’s Distinguished Research Medal. Photo: Supplied

Being awarded the University of Otago’s top honour has left Jacinta Ruru emotional, saying it is a significant moment for Maori principles and ideas research and the value of traditional Maori knowledge.

Prof Ruru is New Zealand’s first Maori professor of law and an influential Maori legal scholar, and this week she was awarded the university’s Distinguished Research Medal.

For more than 20 years, she has been thinking and writing about how environmental law could recalibrate to be more respectful of Maori rights, interests and responsibilities.

So she was "incredibly honoured and moved" to receive the award for 2022.

"It's exciting and significant for the discipline of kaupapa Maori research and the value of matauranga Maori to be awarded this top honour.

"It is an amazing testament to all those I’ve worked with over the years, to develop a research programme in the study of law that makes sense to me and my whanau, to us as Maori.

"Law has a huge role to play in recreating a more reconciled and well future for us all in Aotearoa New Zealand."

Prof Ruru said law reflected the values of our society, which was why it was so important that the courts and legislature were becoming more open to enabling Maori laws to sit alongside, and be part of, New Zealand’s formal state legal system.

"I fundamentally believe that there are incredible solutions within the Maori world, that if we as a country open more of our hearts and minds to this, it would create significant opportunities for us all as a nation.

"The more we can walk alongside mana whenua, and be able to appreciate Maori knowledge, the more opportunities we’ll have as a country."

The Distinguished Research Medal is the most prestigious award the university presents annually. It aims to promote research at Otago and give recognition to the outstanding performance of individual researchers or research teams.

Vice-chancellor Prof David Murdoch said Prof Ruru thoroughly deserved the award.

"She is a highly distinguished academic whose passionate advocacy for indigenous peoples’ rights and interests has had a major impact on Aotearoa New Zealand society and institutions."