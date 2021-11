PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Strapping down a set of drawers for the annual summer flat move in Dunedin are third-year University of Otago students David Ash (21, left) and Bradley Hartnell (20) in Leith St yesterday.

At the end of each year, students migrate out of Dunedin as their studies come to a close.

Furniture is generally moved early as students leave town until the start of the study year in February.

Mr Hartnell said it was not even their own flat they were packing for, but a friend’s.

It took two days to move the furniture of their five friends, including five mattresses and bed frames, he said.