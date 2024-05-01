New era for Otago University

The University of Otago's new branding, featuring a new tohu (symbol) and ikoa Māori (Māori name), has been unveiled at a logo launch event this morning.

The university will spend about $1.3 million over the next two years on the rebranding, which includes the rollout of its new Māori name to Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka.

University chancellor Stephen Higgs says the university’s strategy, Pae Tata, outlined its vision for how it needed to evolve to meet expectations of students, staff, mana whenua, alumni and other key stakeholders, as a contemporary and financially sustainable institution.