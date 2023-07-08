New kid on the block

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The University of Otago’s new $104.7 million hall of residence Te Rangihīroa (foreground) nears completion on its Albany and Forth St site. It will be open for students next year.

The new 450-bed residential college will include seven levels, a dining hall, kitchen, multi-functional communal spaces, offices and a reception area.

Of the bedrooms, 125 will have en suites.

A separate building for college staff will spread over four wings.

The building will be seven floors with a plant room on the roof.