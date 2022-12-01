Otago among universities that accepted pay deals: union

Staff at the University of Otago rallying for better pay and working conditions in October. Photo: RNZ

The Tertiary Education Union says its members have accepted pay deals at three universities - Otago, Victoria and Canterbury.

The agreement at Victoria provides two pay rises totalling $5500 over two years for most staff, it said.

At Otago members will get two pay rises totalling more than $7000.

And at Canterbury academics will get two pay rises of 3.5 to 4 percent each while pay for general staff will increase by as much as 17.9 percent in some cases.

The Tertiary Education Union said strikes would continue at Auckland University and were possible at AUT, Waikato, Massey and Lincoln universities.

Several thousand university staff held two hour and half day strikes across a range of campuses in support of an 8 percent pay rise on 6 October.

Hundreds of University of Otago staff then went on strike for two hours on 11 October in support of their campaign for better pay and working conditions.

Auckland University staff have been refusing to enter student grades into the system until the university gives them a reasonable collective agreement, a protest which was due to end at 5pm today.