Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Otago Polytech campus to reopen next week

    The Otago Polytechnic is to become part of a single crown entity. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    The Otago Polytechnic's Dunedin campus. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    Otago Polytechnic will continue to deliver its programmes online until next week.

    Otago Polytechnic chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said to give students certainty about their learning in the coming week, programmes will continue with online/remote learning until Monday September 13.

    "This decision will give us more time to implement the changes required for transitioning to Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

    "Our Dunedin campus will be open to staff on Wednesday to prepare for the return of our students, but we are awaiting details from several Government agencies in order to confirm our Alert Level 2 guidelines," Dr Gibbons says.

    "All staff and learners will be required to complete a Health and Safety induction module relating to Level 2, which will include guidelines from the Ministry of Health and the Tertiary Education Commission," Dr Gibbons says.

    "Learners and our staff will be required to follow the guidelines when they are back on campus. We look forward to welcoming them soon."

