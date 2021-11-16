Otago Uni redundancy deadline

Photo: ODT files

Expressions of interest for voluntary redundancy at the University of Otago closed yesterday.

The university announced six weeks ago it was calling for voluntary redundancies to combat increasing financial pressure, particularly in the wake of Covid-19.

Human resources director Kevin Seales said most decisions on whether an application was accepted would be made and announced to affected staff within two weeks.

‘‘As this in an ongoing employment process, no further information will be released until it is complete,’’ he said.