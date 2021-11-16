Otago Uni redundancy deadline

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The university announced six weeks ago it was calling for voluntary redundancies to combat increasing financial pressure, particularly in the wake of Covid-19.
Human resources director Kevin Seales said most decisions on whether an application was accepted would be made and announced to affected staff within two weeks.
‘‘As this in an ongoing employment process, no further information will be released until it is complete,’’ he said.