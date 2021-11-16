Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Otago Uni redundancy deadline

    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Campus

    Photo: ODT files
    Photo: ODT files
    Expressions of interest for voluntary redundancy at the University of Otago closed yesterday.

    The university announced six weeks ago it was calling for voluntary redundancies to combat increasing financial pressure, particularly in the wake of Covid-19.

    Human resources director Kevin Seales said most decisions on whether an application was accepted would be made and announced to affected staff within two weeks.

    ‘‘As this in an ongoing employment process, no further information will be released until it is complete,’’ he said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter