Otago University to drop vax mandate, resume in-person lectures

Photo: ODT files

University of Otago staff and students will mostly return to in-person teaching next month.

The university is to lift its vaccine mandate for the majority of staff and students on May 2.

The announcement also means its May graduations will go ahead in-person.

The changes to teaching and the vaccine mandate will happen following the mid-semester break.

Teaching has been mostly online in the first part of the semester and the vaccine mandate has been in place since early January.

A university spokeswoman said there would be an interim timetable for students in the first few days following the mid-semester break, from April to 29, to transition.

Teaching staff would continue to give consideration to the needs of students who were unwell, isolating or vulnerable in their teaching delivery.

The decision to remove most of the mandates followed an internal review.

Mandates would remain in place where a Government Health Order still applied (eg health services).

My Vaccine Passes would also remain in place for certain staff working with vulnerable students and for researchers involved in studying the Covid-19 virus itself.

The review took into account a revised health and safety assessment, Government advice, the advice of the university's own public health experts and feedback from staff and students, the spokeswoman said.

"There was a strong majority of staff who endorsed lifting the mandate, while there were mixed views from our student associations. An assurance has been given to students that those who are vulnerable will be able to access support and measures to address risks presented by Covid-19."

The staff survey, which attracted a 47.5 percent response rate (2464 responses) elicited strong support for a move away from a general vaccination mandate.

In all, 70% of respondents were supportive of such a change, 9% were neutral and 21% negative (mostly "mildly so", rather than "strongly so").

Among those who considered themselves, or someone in their household, at high risk of serious illness from Covid, a majority were supportive of the proposed change away from the mandate.

"We have balanced all the views and data given to us and decided to remove the mandate. However, we have delayed the start date until May 2 to give a little more time for the current rate of transmission across New Zealand to reduce."

Although mask wearing will no longer be compulsory in most places on campus from today, our very strong health advice is that all our staff and students are strongly encouraged to wear one wherever physical distancing is not possible," she said.

Masks would still be required to be worn at campus retail outlets.

-ODT