Police break up gatherings of 'bored' students

Dunedin police broke up large groups of people that had gathered at Brackens View and Union St on Saturday night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said those gathered were "bored" and had nothing else to do after the cancellation of Orientation Week events.

Snr Sgt Bond said some first year students needed to be more mindful of Red traffic light settings.

Police working with first year students believed they needed better education and guidance in regard to the restrictions in place.

However, students on Castle St had been well behaved and were complying with Red settings after two parties in the area were identified as Covid-19 locations of interest last week.

"There has been concern since the begin the week that large gatherings would spread Covid and a lot of work has been done by Police, the University of Otago, OUSA to educate, engage and encourage compliance around this," Snr Sgt Bond said.