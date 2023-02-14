Ready for village life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Lucy Rhodes (18) gets help from her mother Penny moving from Hawke’s Bay into the Otago Polytechnic student village Te Pā Tauira yesterday.About 90% of the 231 residents were expected to arrive at the village yesterday.
Polytechnic executive director Jase Tibble said a range of events had been organised to help foster a sense of camaraderie among residents this week, including a barbecue, lawn games and a "speed meet".
The village opened in 2018.