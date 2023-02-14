Ready for village life

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Lucy Rhodes (18) gets help from her mother Penny moving from Hawke’s Bay into the Otago Polytechnic student village Te Pā Tauira yesterday. About 90% of the 231 residents were expected to arrive at the village yesterday.

Polytechnic executive director Jase Tibble said a range of events had been organised to help foster a sense of camaraderie among residents this week, including a barbecue, lawn games and a "speed meet".

The village opened in 2018.