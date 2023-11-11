Rhodes Scholarship to former foster child

Issac Heron

A former product of the foster care system and a University of Otago graduate has been awarded a Rhodes Scholarship to study at Oxford University.

Isaac Heron, 23, recently completed a BSc in Economics and Genetics at Otago and will also soon complete a Bachelor of Laws (hons).

At Oxford, he will study a master of philosophy in economics.

Mr Heron said he was incredibly excited, and a little surprised, to receive the scholarship.

"I was quite hopeful on one hand because I've been planning to apply for the last couple of years, but then on the other all the other candidates I met on the final interview day were very impressive so I was completely unsure what the final outcome would be. Now it's only just slowly sinking in that it's actually happened,’’ he said.

Established in 1903, the Rhodes Scholarship is the oldest international scholarship programme.

The selection panel, which in New Zealand is chaired by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, seeks young people with proven academic excellence who also show exceptional character.

Mr Heron has consistently ranked in the top 1% in all courses he has studied and has been awarded numerous prizes and scholarships including the Erkin Bairam Memorial Prize awarded to the top male student in 300-level economics (2022), and the Louis Olive Memorial Prize for the most outstanding student in second-year law (2019).

He has been a member of the National Youth Council for the Voice of the Young and Care Experienced Whakarongo Mai, where he volunteers his time to advocate for improvements in the foster care system.

"I experienced substantial instability moving between multiple homes while in foster care, but once I had more stability, I was able to slowly grow my confidence and become willing to take more risks.

‘‘This was one of the things that contributed to the capabilities I have today. Further, once I saw how negative the experiences of many in care were compared to mine, I aimed to use my abilities to help improve our care system."