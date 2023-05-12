Sculpture surrounded in secrecy and a big white box

The top of a sculpture long under wraps can be seen from a nearby building at the University of Otago, but the office of Māori development has not said when it is likely to be revealed. PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Students have resorted to peeking through a hole to get a glimpse of a mysterious sculpture which the University of Otago has kept shrouded in secrecy for well over a year.

Located between the Water of Leith and the St David St lecture theatre, the Māori sculpture was enveloped first by scaffolding and black plastic and more recently by a large white cube to shield it from the view of curious passers-by.

Student Ally French said people were sick of seeing the box.

"We don't understand why it has not been unveiled. There is a complete lack of communication around it."

Another student, who did not want to be named, said the white box looked ominous.

"It looks like the scene from the end of a sci-fi movie. It might connect us to another planet."

Students reported trying to look in through a hole in the side of the structure, only to see something mysterious wrapped in black plastic, and protruding wire.

A nearby building provided a better view, looking down on the top of the black, red and white sculpture.

Office of Māori development director Tuari Potiki did not respond to questions yesterday about whether the sculpture was finished and why it had not yet been officially revealed.

He did not say whether this was likely to occur this year.

"This project is led by the university’s office of Māori development, which is working closely with mana whenua.

"It is very much a joint project between the University of Otago and mana whenua and one which we will be very proud to unveil at the appropriate time."