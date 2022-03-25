Friday, 25 March 2022

Tertiary settings unclear

    Otago Polytechnic and the University of Otago are yet to decide on how to proceed, after the Government’s announcement it will scrap the limit on outdoor gatherings, Covid-19 vaccine pass use and mandates for some industries from next month.

    A university spokeswoman said it was waiting for guidelines from the Tertiary Education Commission, so no decision had been made about whether students, staff or visitors would need to be vaccinated before entering the campus.

    Polytechnic chief executive Dr Megan Gibbons said until 11.59pm on April 4, all people on campus would still need to be vaccinated.

    ‘‘We will communicate any changes to our policy as quickly as we can.

    ‘‘Regardless of any changes to our vaccine policy, staff and learners in some programmes will still be required to be vaccinated.

    ‘‘This is because some areas of Otago Polytechnic operations and teaching will still be covered by the relevant health order requiring vaccines,’’ Dr Gibbons said.

     

