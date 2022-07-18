Tertiary students spending more than half of income on rent

File photo: ODT

The Green Party is urging rent controls and more support after a survey found two thirds of university students regularly struggle to buy food and other necessities.

The People's Inquiry into Student Wellbeing is a self-selecting survey of more than 4500 students, commissioned by the Green Party, the national student associations union (NZUSA) and the Māori (Te Mana Ākonga), Pacific (Tauira Pasifika) and disabled students (National Disabled Students' Association) associations.

It found:

•On average, students living in a shared flat put 54 percent of their income towards rent

•About two thirds regularly did not have enough money to buy food, clothing, pay bills, get health care, or other basics. Disabled, Māori or Pasifika students were most likely to be in that position.

•58 percent of students felt supported by their education provider's response to Covid-19

•69 percent reported poorer mental wellbeing during the pandemic and said it negatively impacted their studies

•Two thirds reported being unable to pay for transport or vehicle costs, with 91 percent saying they would use public transport more if it were free

•14 percent of students living in a shared flat said the housing did not meet their needs due to cold, damp, mould, crowding, noise, or lack of maintenance and poor furnishings

•About three quarters were uncomfortable raising concerns with their landlord or the tenancy tribunal for fear of rent increases or being forced out

•60 percent of students are not supported financially by parents, including those with an income above the student allowance entitlement limit

•64 percent of students sacrifice time in class to work so they can afford to live

•91 percent supported rent controls, 82 percent supported a rental warrant of fitness

In a statement, the Green Party's tertiary education spokesperson Chloe Swarbrick said political decisions had entrenched and normalised student poverty over the past few decades.

She said education was a public good that benefited all, but students were struggling financially. She called for the government to accept the survey's recommendation for a universally accessible student allowance not inhibited by part-time job income that could meet the cost of living.

"The minority of students who today can access the allowance are in real terms hundreds of dollars worse off a month than students even a decade ago, which is nothing on when education was effectively free prior to the 1980s," she said.

"Internationally and locally accepted 'affordability' measurements declare no one should be spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing. We need affordable, healthy homes for everyone."

The survey was designed with input from Point and Associates, was distributed by Swarbrick and student unions, and a subset of 10 percent of responses weighted for gender, ethnicity and regional demographic averages was analysed.

It also recommended enforcing the government's Pastoral Care code of practice introduced last year, free public transport for students, rent controls, a rental warrants of fitness, and improve accessibility and capacity of mental health services.

NZUSA national vice president Sam Blackmore said Education Minister Chris Hipkins had broken his promise to extend the student allowance to post-grad students, and payments should be enough to be liveable.

"This inquiry has proved that students are struggling to make ends meet," he said.

"A weekly payment to every student regardless of level of study, age, or parental income would help students meet day to day costs and reduce long term debt."

He urged the government to meet the survey's recommendations.

"Our prime minister states that 'education is the greatest enabler in society' and promised a free tertiary education system to improve the lives of students just five years ago. Yet today, through deliberate political choices and distinct inaction, students remain some of the most vulnerable people in our communities, living in an environment that makes them sick through mould and cold, while eating two-minute noodles."