From the top down

Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Contractors work to get the roof on the Otago Polytechnic’s new $31.7 million trades training centre, He Toki Kai Te Rika, yesterday morning.

Construction of the training centre at the heart of the polytechnic’s Forth St campus in Dunedin began in January last year.

The project employs about 200 tradesman, construction managers and consultants and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of next year.