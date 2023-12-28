Twenty-nine academics set to become professors

Helen Nicholson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

For their unwavering dedication to excellence in research, teaching and service, 29 University of Otago academics are being promoted to the position of professor in 2024.

Acting vice-chancellor Prof Helen Nicholson said the elevation to the rank of professor was a significant milestone in an academic’s journey, reflecting not only individual achievement, but also the positive impact they have had on the academic community.

"It is acknowledgement that their dedication to advancing knowledge, fostering critical thinking and contributing to the vibrant intellectual environment of our university, has not gone unnoticed."

She said it was "particularly pleasing" to see this success across all four academic divisions, at the Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington campuses.

The university’s promotion process involved thorough evaluation of each individual’s record of contributions to research, teaching and service to the university and community.

It also involved input from international experts in evaluating the candidates’ research contributions, she said.

A further 22 academics would be promoted to associate professor and research associate professor.

The promotions take effect from February 1, she said.

Staff promoted to professor: Vivienne Anderson (College of Education), Caroline Bell (psychological medicine), Tania Cassidy (physical education, sport and exercise sciences), Shyamal Das (pharmacy), Sinead Donnelly (medicine), Ceridwen Fraser (marine science), Andrew Gorman (geology), Richard Greatbanks (business), Peter Jones (physiology), Joyce Koh (higher education development), Cameron Lacey (Dean’s department), Mark Lokman (zoology), Nigel Lucas (chemistry), Sunyoung Ma (oral rehabilitation), Peter Mace (biochemistry), Lynn McBain (primary healthcare and general practice), Rachael McLean (preventive and social medicine), Antoni Moore (surveying), Ivan Sammut (pharmacology and toxicology), Susan Sandretto (College of Education), Sally Shaw (physical education, sport and exercise sciences), Wayne Stephenson (geography), Sarah Wakes (mathematics and statistics), Peter Whigham (computing) and Stephanie Woodley (anatomy).

Staff promoted to research professor: Anitra Carr (pathology and biomedical science), Ricci Harris (public health), James Stanley (Dean’s department) and Moana Theodore (psychology).

