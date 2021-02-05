Friday, 5 February 2021

Uni graduation threat: Accused keeps name secret

    The 22-year-old woman accused of threatening to attack University of Otago graduation ceremonies still cannot be named.

    The woman was remanded without plea before Judge Brooke Gibson in the Auckland District Court today.

    The issue of her continued name suppression will be argued at the start of April.

    Police allege she threatened to commit a firearms and explosives attack targeting the ceremonies in December last year.

    The charge alleges the threat was of a "magnitude surpassing" the March 15, 2019, mosque massacres in Christchurch.

    The university postponed eight graduation ceremonies after the alleged threat emerged, dashing the plans of more than 2500 students.

     

    NZ Herald

     

