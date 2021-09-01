Over the course of six weeks, four University of Otago students say they were sexually assaulted in their hall of residence and then re-traumatised by how the university handled their complaints. But the university says investigations are complex and correct processes were followed.
Twenty years ago today, al Qaeda terrorists hijacked four jets. flew two into New York’s twin towers, one into the Pentagon and the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania, killing nearly 3000 people. Reporter John Lewis speaks to three Dunedin residents about the impacts of that devastating day.