Extra graduation events in August

The University of Otago clocktower. Photo: ODT files

The University of Otago will hold an extra graduation ceremony in August to make up for the four ceremonies cancelled in May because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Of the graduands who had planned to cross the stage in May, 692 chose to delay graduation and 372 graduated in absentia, indicating they wished to take part in an adapted graduation ceremony at a later date.

The university is planning for additional ceremonies to accommodate the two groups.

So far, an additional ceremony has been added to the usual ceremony in August. Ceremonies are now planned for August 15 and 29.

Registrar and university council secretary Chris Stoddart said the town and gown relationship the university shared with the wider Dunedin community was a strong one, and he hoped the August graduations would be a part of getting the city back to "normal".

The August 15 graduation coincides with the Highlanders-Hurricanes match in Dunedin.

"The combination of graduation and a home Highlanders game is sure to make for an amazing weekend.

"Graduation brings a great sense of celebration to the city, and we hope our ceremonies will give Dunedin a boost after the Covid-19 lockdown period," Mr Stoddart said.

While it was expected the graduation ceremonies would go ahead, if the Covid-19 alert level changed, the university would adhere to any public health conditions or restrictions in place.

Additional ceremonies are also being planned for December.

Applications for August graduation open on June 22 and close on June 29.