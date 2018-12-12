Hundreds take to the street before graduations

More than 620 graduands and their families took to Dunedin's main street to march in the parade before two University of Otago graduation ceremonies today.

Those attending the 1pm ceremony at the Dunedin Town Hall will graduate with qualifications mainly in arts, music, theology and with bachelor of applied science degrees.

Those attending the 4pm ceremony will see graduands get their qualifications mainly in commerce and law.

About 80 others will graduate in absentia.