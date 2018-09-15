Mother dies after fighting for daughter's final wish

Niki Soni (left) died suddenly earlier this year and her death was being investigated by the Coroner. Now her mother Monica Soni (right) had also died suddenly. Photo: Supplied via NZ Herald

The mother of a University of Otago student who died in a suspected suicide in March has also died suddenly.

Monica Soni died by suspected suicide last Wednesday. She had been battling the coronial system for the release of two letters written by daughter Niki Soni hours before her death on March 10 in Dunedin.

The 24-year-old wrote six letters to individuals before she died and instructed that her mother read them all.

Monica read four including one to herself, but two addressed to academics at the university where Niki was studying a masters degree were withheld by the police and coroner Anna Tutton as part of the coroner's investigation into Niki's death.

Monica told the Weekend Herald in May it was Hindu custom that a deceased loved one's final instructions be carried out before their ashes could be put to rest.

She said she needed to read the letters before she could take Niki's ashes to India and it was breaking custom not to, a situation she found traumatising.

"I'm being prevented from fulfilling my daughter's last wishes and to put her to rest," she said in May. "So it is traumatic for me to live with this every day. It is just impossible to move on."

Monica, who was living in Canberra, Australia, at the time, asked Dunedin Police for the letters and appealed to the two staff they were addressed to.

She said the content was not as important as carrying out the wishes.

When that didn't work she tried the coroner's office and hired a lawyer to argue her case.

On September 5 she flew to Auckland. Police found her body later that day.

The office of chief coroner Deborah Marshall has confirmed she is now investigating both deaths.

A University of Otago spokeswoman said: "University staff who knew Monica, and her daughter, have been shocked and saddened at this tragic news. However, further comment is unable to be made as this matter is now before the coroner."

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said research showed people who lost close family members or friends to suicide were at significantly higher risk of suicidal behaviour, depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and other negative health and social outcomes.

"Recent research suggests that each suicide leaves behind as many as 135 grieving people who knew the person who died," he said.

"Not all of these people will experience significant bereavement, but suicide will affect them in different ways.

"The risk of developing depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder increases with closeness to the person who died by suicide."

