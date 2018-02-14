No comment from University over ambulance incident

The University of Otago has no comment to make on a party in the North Dunedin student area, during which an ambulance attending to assist an injured person was forced to retreat after bottles were thrown at it.

A university spokeswoman said it had no further details about the incident in Hyde St on Saturday and, other than supporting St John’s comments about respecting the wider community and keeping everyone safe, had no additional comment to make.

A 21-year-old man was taken to hospital from the party with serious injuries after a fall.