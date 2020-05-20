Otago Uni marks to be boosted

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The University of Otago has followed the lead of other New Zealand universities and will add five marks to all graded semester one papers for 2020.
University learning went online during Covid-19 Alert Levels 4 and 3.
A university spokeswoman said with examinations and final assessments approaching, it appreciated many students were worried the disruptions they faced might affect their usual level of academic performance.