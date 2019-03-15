Otago Uni's Christchurch campus on lockdown

The University of Otago's Christchurch campus is in lockdown, but all staff and students are safe, a spokeswoman has said.

The university put out a statement from Vice-Chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne, which has been circulated to staff and students.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies have been conveyed to our Christchurch colleagues and students in light of the disturbing and tragic events in Christchurch this afternoon," it said.

"We believe that all our students and staff in Christchurch are safe and accounted for, but we also recognise that students and staff may have friends and family that are not yet accounted for in the wider city."

The statement urged students to stay in touch and take care of each other. For those requiring extra support, our EAP counselling is available now, and 24/7 over the weekend for all staff and students who need support Ph 0800787286.

"Due to these tragic events, the University of Otago is postponing its 150th anniversary street parade which was scheduled for tomorrow," the statement said.

The Otago University Medical Students Association posted a message to Facebook saying: "Our hearts are with those who have been affected by the terrible tragedy that took place in Christchurch earlier this afternoon. To our medical students of Islamic faith, we love you and stand with you. To our medical students in Christchurch and those who have whānau in Christchurch we hope you’re keeping yourselves safe. We ask you to love each other and support one another during this time."