Part of exam calculations

PHOTO: ODT

University of Otago students queue for an accounting exam at Smithells Gym on Cumberland St yesterday morning.

The exam period officially began on June 5. About 400 separate exams will be held during the exam period, which ends on June 19. Nearly 13,000 students are taking exams - equating to about 37,000 exam sittings.

There are about 120 examination supervisors. There will be 81 rooms in use on campus, 21 exam venues in New Zealand and 11 international venues.