Polytechnic, university to hold joint open day

The University of Otago clocktower. Photo: ODT files

Dunedin's substantial student population will be joined by people thinking of becoming students at a joint open day at the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic on Monday.

Thousands of prospective students are expected to explore the Dunedin campuses and residential colleges, attend expo events and consider the courses they may take next year.

Campus Watch will lead 45-minute tours of the university campus.

Dunedin is home to about 25,000 students, who make up about 20% of the city’s population.

The open day was in jeopardy when the Covid-19 global pandemic took hold but the easing of restrictions enabled it to go ahead.

"We are excited to hold On-campus Open Day and appreciate that we are fortunate to be able to hold it when many other countries cannot," university events manager Jasmine Millar said.

"It provides an experience of campus for prospective students that, although we try, cannot be matched virtually."

Otago Polytechnic marketing, sales and communications director Leanne Ross said would-be students would get a taste of life at the polytechnic.

"It's a full day of seminars and activities," she said.

"We can't wait to welcome learners and their whanau to our campus to experience what we have to offer."

The day runs from 9am until 3.30pm.