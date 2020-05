Prof Diana Sarfati

Otago academic Diana Sarfati, the interim chief executive of the recently created government Cancer Control Agency, has been confirmed as the organisation’s first leader.

Prof Sarfati, head of University of Otago Wellington’s Public Health department, has been appointed for a three-year term.

A cancer epidemiologist and public health researcher, Prof Sarfati’s new role is to be the Government’s principal adviser on cancer, and to lead and coordinate cancer care across the country.