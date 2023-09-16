Cancer centre to ease wait

Private cancer care services are expanding in the South as the public system struggles with a lack of radiation oncologists.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand (HNZ) Southern said it outsourced some cancer care to St George’s Hospital in Christchurch.

The hospital’s cancer service is now expanding; St George’s Cancer Care Centre announced earlier this week it is offering patients pre- and post-treatment appointments in Dunedin and Queenstown.

HNZ Southern group director of operations Hamish Brown said some people chose to seek care in the private system, but the change would also mean less travel for some in the public system.

"Some of our patients who have their care outsourced to St George’s will be able to have their pre- and post-treatment appointments closer to home."

Cancer care has been an ongoing issue for the South in recent years, as detailed in a damning health and disability commissioner report released in April.

HNZ Southern said it was implementing recommendations from the review, but was still struggling to recruit radiation oncologists, relying on locum staff and sending some patients elsewhere for treatment.

As of next month it is no longer able to train more radiation oncologists because of the lack of senior staff — there are just three specialists in a unit supposed to have eight, and one is set to leave in November.

St George’s Cancer Care Centre general manager Caroline Stark said improving access for Southern patients was a priority.

"We are aware of the need for greater support ... and this has been a key driver for us expanding our service into both Dunedin and Central Otago.

"We work closely with Te Whatu Ora across the Canterbury and Southern regions to help alleviate wait times in the public system."

With wait times between 1-4 weeks, the centre had capacity to increase the level of support that it provided to the Southern region, she said.

It had raised this with HNZ, the Cancer Control Agency, and the Radiation Oncology Work Group.

St George’s patients would still be treated in Christchurch, but would have access to a radiation oncologist in Dunedin and a medical oncologist in Queenstown before and after.

Radiation oncologist Tivanka Senanayake would work in Dunedin three days a week.

"Patients from Southland, or around Otago, can book an appointment with me to discuss their treatment plan, before travelling to Christchurch to receive radiation.

"It’s also easier for patients to travel closer to home and have family members with them as we discuss this difficult period in their life," Dr Senanayake said.

The centre would also hold monthly clinics in Queenstown with medical oncologist Jim Edwards.