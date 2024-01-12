Cannabis found on dopey driver slumped over wheel

A 63-year-old driver’s future is looking a little hazy after he was found stopped in the middle of the road, ‘‘slumped’’ over the steering wheel this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said Dunedin police were called to the incident in Brown St, in City Rise, about 3am.

‘‘Police attended and located a 63-year-old male asleep in the driver’s seat.

‘‘He wasn’t under the influence of alcohol, but he underwent a compulsory impairment test which he failed.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said 3.7 grams of cannabis was also found on the man, so a blood sample was taken from him.

‘‘We will await the results of the blood tests before deciding if any charges will be laid.’’

