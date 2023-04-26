Car and ambulance collide near hospital

A car and ambulance collided near Dunedin Hospital this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A car is on its side after colliding with an ambulance outside Dunedin Hospital.

A witness said a northbound ambulance in Cumberland St received frontal damage in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Cumberland and Frederick Sts about 9.20am today.

A car was on its side at the scene and police were talking to several witnesses.

Traffic management has been put in place.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no people were trapped in the collision.

Two appliances, from Dunedin and Willowbank stations, attended and assisted at the scene, the spokesman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz