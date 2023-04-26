Car and ambulance collide near hospital

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A car is on its side after colliding with an ambulance outside Dunedin Hospital.
A witness said a northbound ambulance in Cumberland St received frontal damage in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Cumberland and Frederick Sts about 9.20am today.
A car was on its side at the scene and police were talking to several witnesses.
Traffic management has been put in place.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said no people were trapped in the collision.
Two appliances, from Dunedin and Willowbank stations, attended and assisted at the scene, the spokesman said.