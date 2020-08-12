Car and truck collide in Mosgiel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services were called to a crash involving a car and a truck near Mosgiel yesterday afternoon.
Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Quarry Rd and Braeside, near the State Hightway 1 off-ramp, about 2.13pm, a spokeswoman said.
There were no reported injuries.
Northbound traffic was affected for a time, but in an update just after 3pm the NZ Transport Agency said the road was clear. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR