Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Car and truck collide in Mosgiel

    Emergency services were called to a crash involving a car and a truck near Mosgiel yesterday afternoon.

    Police were notified of the crash at the intersection of Quarry Rd and Braeside, near the State Hightway 1 off-ramp, about 2.13pm, a spokeswoman said.

    There were no reported injuries.

    Northbound traffic was affected for a time, but in an update just after 3pm the NZ Transport Agency said the road was clear. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

