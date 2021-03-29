Car crashes into ditch leaving one trapped

A person is trapped in a car after a crash near Momona this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to Miller Rd at 8.05am.

A car had gone into a ditch, and one person was trapped. The person was believed to have injuries, possibly broken bones, she said.

Firefighters were working to extricate the person from the car.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Outram and Lookout Point, as well as a Dunedin Airport firefighter, were in attendance.

The trapped person was being removed from the vehicle and would be taken to Dunedin Hospital, he said.