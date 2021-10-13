Car crashes down bank off SH1

Emergency services were called to the accident scene about 3.30pm. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Emergency services have been called to a crash after a car left the road on State Highway 1, north of Dunedin, this afternoon.

Police, St John and Fire and Emergency New Zealand are at the scene of the crash near the intersection with Russell Rd, about halfway between Dunedin and Waikouaiti.

A reporter at the scene said a white VW had left the road and gone down a bank.

The male occupant of the vehicle was being attended to by St John paramedics, but it is understood he escaped without serious injury.

A police spokesman said they were called to the crash about 3.30pm.



