PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin property was damaged when a car crashed into its fence on Friday. The driver fled.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a red Honda car was seen "speeding and skidding" before crashing into the fence at the Hargest Crescent property.

The driver decamped and police spoke to the passenger, who would not divulge the driver’s details.

The car was impounded. Police inquiries were continuing, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.