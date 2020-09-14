Monday, 14 September 2020

Car crashes into lamp post in Concord

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Emergency services were called to a crash in Concord this evening after a car was driven into a lamp post.Police said they were called to the crash near the intersection of Orr St and Stevenson Rd about 8.25pm.

    The car had come off the road, onto the footpath and struck the post.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were at the scene but no-one was trapped and no extrication was necessary. 

    Firefighters were assisting with cordoning off the road and notified the power authority of the downed post.

    Police said there was no indication of serious injuries and they were speaking with the driver of the car.

    A St John ambulance was also in attendance. 

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter