Car crashes into lamp post in Concord

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Emergency services were called to a crash in Concord this evening after a car was driven into a lamp post. Police said they were called to the crash near the intersection of Orr St and Stevenson Rd about 8.25pm.

The car had come off the road, onto the footpath and struck the post.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were at the scene but no-one was trapped and no extrication was necessary.

Firefighters were assisting with cordoning off the road and notified the power authority of the downed post.

Police said there was no indication of serious injuries and they were speaking with the driver of the car.

A St John ambulance was also in attendance.