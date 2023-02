The aftermath of the crash at Mosgiel Countdown this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A shopper almost turned Mosgiel Countdown into a drive-through when their car smacked into the supermarket's front windows this morning.

Police were called after the vehicle hit the supermarket about 9.50am, a spokeswoman said.

The vehicle's occupant sustained minor injuries.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were underway.