Monday, 16 May 2022

Car crashes on rocks near harbour

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A car veered off the road before crashing, ending up on its roof on rocks near Otago Harbour this morning. 

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said the car left Portobello Rd and came to rest near the water about 9.15am.

    The one person in the vehicle was out of the car by the time crews arrived.

    Crews from Willowbank and St Kilda attended and St Kilda stayed to assist with traffic and first aid, she said.

    Fenz used a ladder to reach the wreckage.

    A police spokeswoman said only one car was involved and it did not become submerged.

    The driver was being checked by St John, but was not believed to be seriously injured.

    - Staff reporters 

    Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Emergency services at the scene this morning. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter