Car crashes on rocks near harbour

A car veered off the road before crashing, ending up on its roof on rocks near Otago Harbour this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said the car left Portobello Rd and came to rest near the water about 9.15am.

The one person in the vehicle was out of the car by the time crews arrived.

Crews from Willowbank and St Kilda attended and St Kilda stayed to assist with traffic and first aid, she said.

Fenz used a ladder to reach the wreckage.

A police spokeswoman said only one car was involved and it did not become submerged.

The driver was being checked by St John, but was not believed to be seriously injured.

- Staff reporters