crash_tree.jpg The car crashed into a tree at a roundabout. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A car has crashed into a tree in Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to a single vehicle crash where a car had hit a tree in Highgate, between Hereford St and City Rd, at 11.20am.

No injuries had been reported, but an ambulance was at the scene to assess the driver.

The spokeswoman said there were no road blocks at that stage.