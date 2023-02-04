Car fire closes lanes on Southern Motorway

Southbound lanes on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway have been closed after a car caught fire.

About 10.25am, a vehicle broke down on the motorway at Concord, and began smoking, police said.

Emergency services are responding and southbound motorists should expect delays.

Fire crews from nearby Lookout Point fire station are in attendance.

A police spokesperson said nobody was hurt in the fire.

Diversion are in place.