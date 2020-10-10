Car goes into Otago Harbour

Passers-by who saw an upside down car in Otago Harbour at Deborah Bay, near Dunedin, yesterday helped the driver out of the vehicle.

The car went off Aramoana Rd about 5.30pm, a police spokeswoman said.

The driver was taken home and ambulance staff assessed her there.

Police said they were not aware of any injuries and were investigating the cause of the crash.

The vehicle was towed out of the water yesterday evening.