Car hits power pole in Mornington

The driver of the vehicle appeared to be in shock but injured. Photo: Oscar Francis

A car has crashed into a power pole in the Dunedin suburb of Mornington.

Police attended after a car crashed into a power pole in the Kenmure Rd roundabout at the exit to Napier St about 10.40am today.

Witnesses said the young man who had been the driver of the silver Nissan sedan was in shock.

A nearby resident said he heard a big bang and assumed two cars had collided.

When he went out to check, he saw the car’s airbags had deployed, the driver had got straight out and there appeared to be fluid pouring from the car’s radiator, the witness said.

Traffic was not obstructed in the crash.

