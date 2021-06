A Fire and Emergency NZ officer at the site of the crash in Broad Bay. Photo: LINDA ROBERTSON

A vehicle ended up on its side on Portobello Rd this evening after it apparently crossed the centre line at Broad Bay and hit a bank.

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, was uninjured in the crash but taken to hospital for observation.

Deputy chief fire officer Jamie Ramsay said the car was heading towards Portobello at the time, and it was still being established how the vehicle had ended up on its side.