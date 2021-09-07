Car park closed for cycleway works

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Lighting is being installed and another coat of sealing added at the St Andrew St car park in Dunedin. The park is closed until Friday next week and alternative parking is available at nearby all-day car parks in Thomas Burns St, Great King St and north of the railway station. A 3m-wide cycleway is being constructed on the side of the car park by the railway line, linking to the new Water of Leith cycle and foot bridge and West Harbour shared path.