Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Car park closed for cycleway works

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Lighting is being installed and another coat of sealing added at the St Andrew St car park in Dunedin. The park is closed until Friday next week and alternative parking is available at nearby all-day car parks in Thomas Burns St, Great King St and north of the railway station. A 3m-wide cycleway is being constructed on the side of the car park by the railway line, linking to the new Water of Leith cycle and foot bridge and West Harbour shared path. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter