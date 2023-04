A car rolled in an alleyway off Moray Place in central Dunedin this afternoon. Photo: Reuben McDougall

A car has rolled on to its roof at the bottom of an alleyway off Moray Place in central Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said the single vehicle crash happened about 12.30pm.

Two fire appliances, police and St John were on the scene.

One person was being assessed by St John paramedics at the scene.