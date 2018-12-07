Friday, 7 December 2018

1.10 pm

Pair OK after crash near Waihola

    Two people have walked away unhurt after their car towing a trailer crashed near Waihola.

    One lane of State Highway 1, just north of Waihola, was blocked after the incident this morning.

    The car was on its side just off the south-bound lane, while the trailer ended up in a paddock. The road reopened early this afternoon.

    car_crash_waihola.jpg

    A car rolled in SH1 near Waihola this morning. Photo: George Block
    Police said they were called to the crash about 11.05am. 

    Two people managed to get themselves out of the car.

    An officer has confirmed no one was injured. "It looks a lot worse than it is."

    St John ambulance staff left the scene just after 11.45am.

     

