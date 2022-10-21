Car skidded on roof for 70m near Mosgiel

The incident affected southbound traffic on the motorway for a time. Photo: Linda Robertson

A car flipped and skidded on its roof for about 70m after running into the back of another vehicle on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the driver was a 24-year-old woman.

The crash happened on the southbound downhill section of motorway into Mosgiel.

A St John spokesman said one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident caused traffic to back up on the motorway for a time last night.

While officers were at the scene, they signalled a car to stop because it was driving in a closed lane about 8.35pm.

The driver fled and and the vehicle was located about 11.30pm in central Dunedin.

Inquiries were ongoing to determine the driver, Snr Sgt Bond said.