Car skidded on roof for 70m near Mosgiel

A car flipped and skidded on its roof for about 70m after running into the back of another vehicle on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the driver was a 24-year-old woman.
The crash happened on the southbound downhill section of motorway into Mosgiel.
A St John spokesman said one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries.
The incident caused traffic to back up on the motorway for a time last night.
While officers were at the scene, they signalled a car to stop because it was driving in a closed lane about 8.35pm.
The driver fled and and the vehicle was located about 11.30pm in central Dunedin.
Inquiries were ongoing to determine the driver, Snr Sgt Bond said.