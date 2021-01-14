Car takes out fence, parked car in Mosgiel

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person who saw the aftermath of the crash said residents in High St were woken by "a loud acceleration of a vehicle before an abrupt collision into a parked car".
It appeared a car driven at speed had hit the parked car and the fence before crashing into a power pole, near the intersection with Factory Rd.
A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash at 12.30am.
She said there weren't any injuries, and the council had sent a a clean-up crew.
There was no word on any charges resulting from the incident.