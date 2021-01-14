Thursday, 14 January 2021

Car takes out fence, parked car in Mosgiel

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    The damaged fence in High St, Mosgiel. Photo: Andrew Richardson
    The damaged fence in High St, Mosgiel. Photo: Andrew Richardson
    A brick fence in Mosgiel was destroyed and a parked car badly damaged when a car crashed into them overnight.

    A person who saw the aftermath of the crash said residents in High St were woken by "a loud acceleration of a vehicle before an abrupt collision into a parked car".

    It appeared a car driven at speed had hit the parked car and the fence before crashing into a power pole, near the intersection with Factory Rd.

    A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash at 12.30am.

    She said there weren't any injuries, and the council had sent a a clean-up crew. 

    There was no word on any charges resulting from the incident.

     

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter