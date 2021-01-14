Car takes out fence, parked car in Mosgiel

The damaged fence in High St, Mosgiel. Photo: Andrew Richardson

A brick fence in Mosgiel was destroyed and a parked car badly damaged when a car crashed into them overnight.

A person who saw the aftermath of the crash said residents in High St were woken by "a loud acceleration of a vehicle before an abrupt collision into a parked car".

It appeared a car driven at speed had hit the parked car and the fence before crashing into a power pole, near the intersection with Factory Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash at 12.30am.

She said there weren't any injuries, and the council had sent a a clean-up crew.

There was no word on any charges resulting from the incident.