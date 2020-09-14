Car used for shredding Oval found with kegs in back

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The car believed to have been involved in ripping up Dunedin's Kensington Oval was found with a cricket net wrapped around its chassis and stolen kegs in the back.

The playing surface was ripped up by a vehicle over the weekend, in an incident Dunedin City Council parks and recreation general manager Robert West called disappointing.

Police said this morning the car had been impounded and a man arrested for burglary.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle with its doors open at The Kensington at 12.16am on Saturday.

''On examination police believed the vehicle had been stolen and also noted it has been driving around the nearby oval field.

''After talking to the manager and security at the bar it was made aware to police that the kegs in the back seat of the vehicle and the bottles of alcohol had been stolen from The Kensington.''

After watching security footage police were able to identify the offender and 21-year-old man was arrested for burglary.

The vehicle was impounded for 28 days for sustained loss of traction on the Oval. The vehicle also had the cricket net wrapped around the chassis of the car.

Enquires were ongoing to determine who was driving the vehicle on the Oval.

Mr West said council staff would inspect the damage today to see how bad it was, and what would need to be done to fix it.

"We’re pretty disappointed.

"It’s sad that people are damaging community facilities like that, that are used by sports people of all ages.’’

