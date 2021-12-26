Sunday, 26 December 2021

Car winds up in bushes near Lookout Point

    The car had been travelling northbound on Caversham Valley Rd when it crashed. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY
    A person has been taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition after their car went off State Highway 1 into bushes near the Lookout Point fire station.

    A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported just after 8.30am today, about 500 metres from the station.

    The car had been travelling northbound on Caversham Valley Rd when it crashed into vegetation.

    Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Andrew Norris said crews from Lookout Point and St Kilda attended and used a chainsaw to cut away some vegetation around the car and free the person who was trapped for a short time.

    A St John spokeswoman said a person had been transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

    No other vehicles were involved.

    - ODT Online 

     

     

     

     

